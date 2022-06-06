ZimLive editor charged with undermining ED

BY NIZBERT MOYO

FOUNDING editor of news website ZimLive.com, Mduduzi Mathuthu was yesterday charged with allegedly undermining the authority of the President after posting tweets supposedly insinuating that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was drunk when he ordered banks to stop lending.

Mathuthu handed himself over at the Bulawayo Central Police Station yesterday in the company of his lawyer Nqobani Sithole after receiving information that the police were looking for him.

Sithole told NewsDay that Mathuthu was interviewed by the police Law and Order Section and charged for undermining Mnangagwa, but was released after being advised that his case will proceed by way of summons.

“We were summoned last week and today we managed to go to the police, and Mathuthu was interviewed and charged with undermining the President following a tweet that he wrote about the President being drunk. He has been released and will be summoned to police when needed,’’ Sithole said.

Earlier on in the morning, Sithole told NewsDay that Mathuthu was being persecuted for his hard-hitting work as a journalist and the information that he was feeding to the public.

“The Law and Order Section in its real nature deals with political cases from past experiences. He (Mathuthu) could have been invited by other departments in the police service. It’s more political than anything else,” Sithole said.

Police summoned Mathuthu after a gang of five led by one Patrice Nyanhete unsuccessfully attempted to abduct him from his Bulawayo home two weeks ago.