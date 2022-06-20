Zanu PF shadow MP guns for Binga DDC

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

DAGGERS are out for Binga district development co-ordinator (DDC) Siansolo Kabome, who is being accused by Zanu PF Binga shadow MP Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka of sabotaging government programmes.

Underfire Kabome is also a Zanu PF provincial committee member.

In a leaked document written by Munsaka to Kabome, which was also copied to Zanu PF deputy secretary Kembo Mohadi and Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo, Munsaka accused Kabome of working with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to sabotage government programmes.

Kabome is accused of making a ruling that boreholes in Binga will be installed at chiefs’ homesteads at the expense of villagers who are desperately in need of water.

Part of the leaked letter read: “People are suffering in Binga, they need water yet you are attempting to ban their salvation. Whose interests are you really serving Cde District Development Coordinator?

“You are also removing all Zanu PF-aligned village heads, replacing them with CCC village heads. We have since communicated this to Mohadi.”

He said the ruling Zanu PF party will not win Binga if government projects are stalled.

“You are slowly becoming an enemy to Zanu PF progress in Binga, a sure liability to the district. If this behaviour continues, honestly we will not hesitate, and will storm your office in thousands and demand answers,” Munsaka wrote.

“We are also aware of how the money that was meant to construct fishing rigs was embezzled. I have all the proof of how that money was corruptly misused,” said Munsaka, who refused to respond to questions from Southern Eye, referring the questions to Kabome.

But Kabone said: “I do not know about it, those are falsehoods.” Moyo also refused to comment on the issue.

Two months ago, Munsaka wrote another letter to the Zanu PF leadership accusing some Binga provincial leaders of favouring their children and relatives by ensuring they benefited from the fishing rigs that President Emmerson Mnangagwa donated to the district in March.