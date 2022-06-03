You are in the new covenant

Scriptures are very clear that Jesus of Nazareth came under the Old Covenant in to redeem them that were under the Mosaic Law and usher them into the New Covenant if they would accept the Gospel by grace through faith. He ably fulfilled the Law. This is the finished work of Christ.

We read in Galatians 4:4-5, — “[4] But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, [5] To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.”

So clear, isn’t it? The Law ended with Christ. Romans 10:4, clears any doubt, “For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.”

Let’s study the following notes and pray and make biblical confessions.

Hebrews 12:24: “And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel.”

You’re a product, beneficiary and partaker of the New Covenant. Jesus Christ is the Mediator and Underwriter of that Covenant.

This New Covenant is not mediated by human beings or angels, but by Jesus Himself who died to bring it into effect by His blood. Your trust is in Him not in people or angels.

Jesus offered His blood in Heaven. Hebrews 9:24 puts it thus, “For Christ is not entered into the holy places made with hands, which are the figures of the true; but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us:” I want us, if you please, to read carefully,“now to appear in the presence of God for us”: I will develop at some stage this concept as well as where exactly the blood of Jesus went to. It wasn’t shed on the Cross.

The blood coming out of His body to the Cross is simply part of His suffering.

Under the Old Covenant, priests sprinkled animal blood on altars on earth which were shadows of the real in heaven.

You also have to know that we don’t sprinkle the blood of Jesus. The presence of Jesus was in the real Heaven.

The blood of Jesus speaks of mercy. It does not condemn you. We therefore don’t live in guilt but in innocence.

The New Covenant carries better or ultimate promises. The English dictionary does not have a definition of this word better.

In biblical terms better here means finality or end point. It’s not like, good, better and best.

Nothing better than the New Covenant is coming. We saw it in the Scriptures above.

It boggles the mind when a saved or born again believer retraces to the Law or Old Covenant in the face of a better (ultimate) Covenant releasing better (ultimate) promises.

I might understand to some degree if a Jew tries to function under the Old Covenant.

However, when a Gentile from Nyakatsapa, Malipati, Kazungula, Nkayi or Chitekete in Gokwe tries to force herself/himself into the Old Covenant it then becomes a real crisis in the body of Christ.

Anyway, as a born again believer, know it and be clear that you’re under the Father’s mercy.

We commented on this before. Please meditate on it.

Romans 4:16: “Therefore, it is of faith, that it might be by grace; to the end the promise might be sure to all the seed; not to that only which is of the law, but to that also which is of the faith of Abraham; who is the father of us all.”

Your prayer

Father I thank you for bringing me into the New Covenant and to better (finality of) promises.

I, therefore, walk in the knowledge of remission of my sins; past, present and future.

Thank you for Your hidden Word in my heart that blocks me from immoral conduct and commission of sins.

My conscience is fully aware and convinced of Your mercy in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Your confessions

I am in Christ.

Jesus is my mediator and advocate.

I am enjoying optimum spiritual blessing.

I navigate the course of my life at the highest possible standard.

The mercy of the Father overshadows me.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.