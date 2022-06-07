Yadah to shop for experience

By Courage Nyaya

YADAH Stars will plunge into the transfer market to reinforce the squad as they target to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Coach Genesis Mangombe wants his team to harvest more points in the second half of the season than what they managed in the first.

Yadah picked up 16 points and have moved out of the drop zone even though they have the same number of points as Cranborne Bullets who are 15th on the 18-team log.

Mangombe wants to add more fire power upfront as they have struggled for goals, scoring just 11 times in 17 matches.

“The main problem now that we are in the second round is if you lose a lot of points, you will likely get relegated, but now we are working on it. We are addressing our grey areas,” he told NewsDay Sport.

“We are trying to reinforce the areas we think need beefing up, especially in the attacking and goal-keeping departments. Of late, we conceded silly goals. In every match, the goals we conceded were avoidable. I think I need to find a seasoned goalkeeper, maybe a bit more mature so that there is more competition in that area.”

Mangombe also wants to bring in two strikers, a winger and a defender.

He is optimistic that the second half will be better after a difficult first half where they managed just three wins and seven draws, while the rest were defeats.

“It is a game of football now we are on the bright side trying to adjust the team and try to address the problems of inconsistency because we are lacking in that regard, maybe the players have not matured enough.”