Vazukuru VeAfrica grabs ticket to Europe

BY TENDAI SAUTA

VAZUKURU VeAfrica are the 2022 Imagine Experience Music Competition winners and are set to cause yet another global buzz at the Imagine Experience International Music Competitions to be held in Europe at dates yet to be announced.

Music Crossroads Academy students quartet Vazukuru VeAfrica were highly-predictable as winners as they ignited a calm atmosphere through their Nyungwe song Rega Kurakana Kadzuro and a Shona song Dzikama Wakura. The quartet sang in natural accent and played their music instruments with fluidity and expression typical in diverse African music traditions.

Solo Afro jazz guitarist Tapiwa Mugodhi came second through his songs Todini Mambo and Kutsvaga Kurarama. Tapiwa’s music could have carried the day too if only he had arranged for an instrumental quartet. His guitar plucking technique is unique and psyches one to pay close attention to the musicality.

Zengeza High 1, who had two competing acts, came third and fourth. They put up a good performance, but were betrayed by stage fright. Ten-year-old Ashley Zvoizvani came fifth despite her brilliant singing and mbira playing prowess.

Tapiwa Chishiri, who manages Vazukuru VeAfrica, said he was very excited to clinch the maiden trip and dream visit to Europe and will continue to work hard in order to follow footsteps of the 2019 Imagine Music lnternational Competitions.

“Rega Kurakana Kadzuro is a song in Nyungwe dialect which means don’t bring past mistakes into the future. Nyungwe is a local language spoken in Nyamapanda in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. We have so many things in our minds like enriching our music through rehearsals and promoting local languages including being cultural diplomats for Zimbabwe,” said Mugodhi.

Zengeza High 1 music teacher Grace Chinyama said their entry into bands competition is a beginning of many things to come from their school which has a tradition of scooping first prizes in choral music competitions.

“Our school teaches music as an examinable subject at Ordinary Level and a concert band is a major co-curricular activity. We take pride in recording 100% pass rates in the teaching of music since year 2010,” said Chinyama.

Music Crossroads Academy director Melody Zambuko said: “Imagine Zimbabwe is a music competition for youth aged 21 and below. Imagine Music Competitions taps into the potential of the young people to demonstrate their creative potential. This is the 12th edition and we take pride in making it known that Zimbabwean bands have come first in the international experience.”

Zambuko also said the Imagine competition is meant to enhance increased creativity, interactions and networking across the globe.

Seasoned guitarist and music teacher at Music Crossroads Academy said through recommendations from their director he would be willing to carry out outreach programmes in schools and colleges to help uplift competencies.

The competition was adjudicated by a widely travelled team of experts and musicians Prudence Katomeni Mbofana, Rute Mbangwa, Marcus Gora and Mary Anibal.

Vazukuru veAfrica is made up of vocalist and drummer Blessing Zizhou, bass guitarist and vocalist Nkosilati Masaletuni, keyboardist Panashe Chikwanha and lead guitarist Allan Banda.

Speaking on behalf of adjudicators, Mary Anibal said they wished all the artists the best and hoped they would all become formidable performers in the future.