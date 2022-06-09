US$37 000 boost for Childline

BY GARY GERALD MTOMBENI

CHILD rights organisation, Childline has received a massive booster from Spar Zimbabwe to support its programmes aimed at fighting child abuse across the

country.

Speaking at the handover of US$37 500 to the organisation in Harare yesterday, Spar Zimbabwe general manager Cypren Borerwe said the retail giant was humbled by Childline’s efforts to protect children from all forms of

abuse.

“It is our conviction that children are the future leaders … and that every Zimbabwean child ought to be protected and be afforded a chance to grow in an environment which gives them their rights and proper protection,” Borerwe said.

The money was raised during a fundraising run held on May 28.

“We are humbled by the work that Childline does everyday to protect the children of our country, and we are honoured to contribute in a small way towards this noble initiative.”

Childline director Precious Taru said: “The resources will help the organisation to respond to (child abuse) cases, through purchasing of fuel, and supporting the people that will be working on the cases ensuring that children are safe wherever they are.

“The funds will also help in paying hospital bills, medication, and paying of school fees. Anything that is related to child protection, that’s where the funds will go.”

The Childline toll free line receives an average of 87 594 calls a month, translating to 2 820 calls per day from children seeking help.

Of all cases documented by Childline, abuse cases account for 71%, followed by neglect (21%) and child marriages (8%).

The most vulnerable age groups are 13-15-year-olds (32%) followed by 10-12-year-olds (23%).