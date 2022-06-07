Sulu fans donate to ill band members

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

DENDERA singer Suluman Chimbetu’s fans under the banner Orchestra Dendera Kings Fan Club have continued to show their great love and support for the Orchestra Dendera Kings band in both happy and sad times.

On Sunday, fans from different parts of the country met to donate groceries to two Orchestra Dendera Kings band members who have been under the weather for some time.

Sulu’s rhythm guitarist Vivian “Mdhara Vhevhe” Ndlovu and Nyadzi Chidemo (marketing and security) have been off the showbiz stage for a long time due to mild stroke and chest complications respectively.

Orchestra Dendera Kings Fan Club, launched in 2018, is made up of diehard dendera music followers linked through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

The club has not only supported Sulu’s band, but also the needy in society.

Recently, they donated stationery, various goods and foodstuffs to Simon Chimbetu Primary School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province.

On Sunday, it was a special day for the trio, Mdhara Vhevhe, Chidemo and Sulu as the fans congregated at Mdhara Vhevhe’s place in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, for the donation.

They later joined Sulu to celebrate his 40th birthday, albeit for a worthy cause.

The cake for Alice Mbewe hitmaker was on point, the dress code was super and the programme flowed smoothly.

Although Sulu, who is the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) goodwill ambassador, had to rush to some urgent personal matters, the fans and the band members enjoyed themselves, sharing the cake, drinks and braai meat.

They brought smiles to Mdhara Vhevhe and Chidemo, who shed tears of joy as they received their gifts and appreciated Sulu and his fans for the gesture.

One of the organisers of the event, Ennie Chimbalanga, told NewsDay Life & Style that they will continue to support not only Mdhara Vhevhe and Chidemo, but other Orchestra Dendera Kings band member who may face hard times.

“It is so touching to see the smiles on the band members’ faces, their agony has been substituted by relief and joy,” Chimbalanga said.

Other organising team members included Tich Kwenda, Fatima Besa, Chiedza Mudukuti, Lee Chikuku, Hadge M’bwana and Lydia Mutimba popularly known as Chibhora.

Everyone was ecstatic that the event went according to script.

“A problem shared is a problem halved, as Orchestra Dendera Kings fans we did not bring heaven to earth, but we hope our small contribution will ease their tense situation,” M’bwana said.

Mudukuti said as fans they were happy to have fulfilled Sulu’s dream to honour the ill band members.