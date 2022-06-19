PSMAS top-up demands rile members

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

PREMIER Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) members have raised concern over their service providers’ failure to meet their needs while demanding top-ups on contributions.

The service provider has reportedly been demanding top-up to cover for shortfalls from members.

A disgruntled member from Bulawayo, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NewsDay that she had been part of the medical aid for the past 15 years, but she was now not happy with the services she is getting.

“When I visited the doctor and I had to undergo an Echo and ECG scan, the breakdown was $59 000. I had to pay $30 000 as a shortfall which I didn’t have because I am a pensioner and a widow. Besides, I am on medical aid, why should I be paying? she queried.

“At Premier Hospital, a service centre owned by PSMAS, we are required to pay US$5 for consultation and when we ask why, we are informed that it is a directive from Harare.”

Another member said she had also had a raw deal from PSMAS.

“With PSMAS, I have an Individual plan, but it’s useless because I am not benefitting anything,” the member said.

PSMAS spokesperson Paidamoyo Chipunza said they would do their best to ensure all members’ needs are met.

“PSMAS will continue engaging with relevant stakeholders to see how best members can access quality health care services using their medical aid cards from all service providers on our network,” Chipunza said.