Poet Dube heads for Kingdom of eSwatini

BY AGATHA CHUMA

VICTORIA FALLS-BASED poet Obert Dube says he feels honoured to be among performers invited to the World Culture Day celebrations in the Kingdom of eSwatini.

At the July 2 event scheduled for Sibebe Resort, Mbabane, Dube will share the stage with other performers such as Khumagadi (Botswana), Mzet-Ntomza (South Africa), Sibebe Cultural (eSwatini), Setsabile Masina (eSwatini) and Ozanenkosi Sithole (eSwatini).

The multi-talented motivational speaker, author and comedian told NewsDay Life & Style that he was ready to stage an energetic performance.

“I was in the Kingdom of eSwatini for the Africa Day celebrations and to receive an invitation to perform again next month among other countries makes me feel positive. It is a profound honour,” he said.

“The Sibebe Resort follows me on my social media platforms and by just seeing my work, they contacted me to perform at their resort. It means that my poems are moving in the desired direction and I will keep producing more.”

The award-winning poet said being invited for such an event showed that Zimbabwean talent was being recognised internationally.

“I believe poetry is a calling yet at the same time, it has very little support. One has to do it because of passion, not for the love of money because money comes later or may not come at all,” he said.

“As an award-winning poet, I am going to keep on producing more content that speaks volumes to the world,” he added.

Some of Dube’s notable poems include My Journey, Love, Africa, Money, Slavery and Mental Therapy, among others.