Ndiraya sweats over Nyahwa, Paga

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is sweating over the potential loss of star players Emmanuel Paga and Shadreck Nyahwa which he fears could severely dent their chances of winning the premier league title this year.

The duo, who have been key to the team’s good start to the campaign, are undergoing trials with Tanzanian side Azam FC which will run until Thursday next

week.

They are expected to then proceed to Egypt where they have also been invited by Pyramid FC for another assessment. That effectively rules them out of Dynamos league match against Yadah on Sunday next week when football resumes after a two-week mid-season break.

“It will be a big blow if they leave because we want to have all our best players when we get into the final phase of this marathon,” Ndiraya told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“They are key squad members and we would have wanted to keep the team intact for the whole season, but all the same we wish them well and we hope they can make it. It is a lifetime and life-changing opportunity for them and when such opportunities come, you don’t want to deny your players that chance. If they don’t make it, we will receive them back with open arms. They are our players, so we would want them to come back and finish this thing that we started together.”

Nyahwa and Paga have been central to the team’s impressive start to the season where they currently sit on third position, just a point behind log leaders Chicken Inn at the halfway stage of the season.

Paga is the club’s top goal-scorer with five goals while Nyahwa has played almost every minute of the team’s games this year.

“If they get signed, then we will have to run around during the transfer window for replacements. But we have a number of players who can fill up those gaps. We have youngsters who have serious potential so those can easily full up the void.”

Young Junior Makunike impressed when he came in for Nyahwa, who could not participate in the team’s last match against Caps United as his contract had expired.

Other youngsters who are knocking hard on the doors for a chance to start are Luke Musikiri, Stephen Chatikobo, Crybert Tshuma and Hamilton Gomba.

“This is a crop of youngsters who can give the team something and I feel they can step up if called upon. But we also have some experienced guys in the squad who can fill those places. So we are not in a panic mode and that is the reason why I’m saying they (Paga and Nyahwa) have our full blessings if they make it.”

The player transfer window opens on July 1.

Ndiraya gave his men a week of rest. They returned to training on Wednesday in preparation for their clash against Yadah next week.

“The players look refreshed and energised. They look hungrier, so it was an important break for us as a team. The energy is very different from what it was when we went for the break. We are really looking forward to starting the games again,” Ndiraya said.