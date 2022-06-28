Nakamba extends helping hand

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has extended his generous hand to pay school fees for more school children.

Yesterday, Nakamba visited his rural home in Hwange and announced that he will pay school fees for 110 pupils at Dinde Primary School, his former school before he moved to Bulawayo.

He initially started paying school fees for 90 pupils, but the number has since increased to 200.

He toured the school in the company of the school headmistress, Sithabile Viki and members of his Marvelous Nakama Foundation (MNF), which included his father Anthony.

“I am happy to meet you, my young brothers and sisters. I am happy for the support you have given me. To me, you are family and I will help you when I can so that you achieve your dreams,” Nakamba said.

Nakamba will also reconstruct the two-classroom blocks and assist in completing a block of toilets that are under construction.

On top of the fees, Nakamba, through the foundation will buy school uniforms, full with the winter necessities and school shoes for all the 200 pupils that he sponsors.

MNF board of trustees member Brian Banda confirmed that the organisation has committed to all the projects and all will be treated with the urgency they deserved.

The school head was elated.

“The children that are sponsored are orphans and vulnerable, who are staying with very elderly parents. I am all smiles. I am happy. If you check, our classroom block has been giving us headaches with goats coming in and out at will. This is good news. Some of the learners were coming to school barefooted. We appreciate what Marvelous has done,” Viki said.

The foundation also pledged to electrify teachers quarters and construct another cottage.

The school has a complement of 356 pupils with close to 100 under sponsorship from other organisations.

The foundation then proceeded to Wankie Secondary School where Nakamba’s father learnt and also increased the number of school fees recipients from 58 to 100 and will be paying examination fees for 25 Ordinary Level candidates.

Last year, the foundation paid examination fees for 10 students.

The foundation also pledged to refurbish the school laboratory and assist two girls who passed Ordinary Level examinations last year and did not proceed with their education.

Nakamba pays school fees for 1 500 pupils throughout the country.