Music is a ministry for me: Tahle weDzinza

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

MUSIC diva Robyn Anesu Katahle Dawani, also known as Tahle weDzinza in the music circles, says music has helped her discover herself.

Tahle, who is working on an extended play (EP) that she will drop anytime soon, said: “My journey has been enlightening, it has been both beautiful and painful. I am a hustle bae, content creator, interior designer and a student. I think the running theme is I create, I am a creator.

“I am working on a few things which I will reveal with time, but I know my ancestors have been protecting me a lot when it comes to my music. I’m working on an EP, which touches on the experiences of love and life of the African woman. It’s been very challenging in the sense that it’s also been a therapeutic journey for me as a musician.

“A lot of what I sing, I have been through or seen first-hand. So the EP is definitely a quick therapy session. I’m hopeful those who will listen to it will find it insightful as well.”

She said the local arts industry was slowly progressing, adding that her desire was to see the industry reach a point where art can be consumed in its diversity.

Tahle, who rose to fame after her collaboration with Jah Prayzah on the tracks Give me more and Chekeche added that as much as art was entertainment, it was also the mirror in which the world views and identifies people’s culture.