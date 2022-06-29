Mashaya unveils charming Welcome you Mama piece

BY TENDAI SAUTA

VISUAL artist Givemore Mashaya says his latest piece represents life, culture and the love for nature as he continues to promote cultural values and teachings through art.

Mashaya’s artifacts are mostly carved out of such stones as red jasper, springstone, Nyanga serpentine, cobalt and dolomite.

Mashaya described his Welcome You Mama statue as a symbol for the desired atmosphere expressed by children when reunited with their mothers, especially after a long time.

“Mothers or women in most instances are the custodians of children and their absence can be easily felt. Welcome You Mama statue talks about life in general, culture and the love for nature,” he said in an interview with NewsDay Life & Style.

“The statue is made of green opal I got from Chiweshe. It is a figurative creation of a mother who returns home after a long time away from home. The children, who had missed their mother, all jump and scramble for a hug and kisses to express their joy and relief.”

Mashaya also said he learnt a lot about appreciating culture during his European tour.

“During my extensive tours of France, Canada and the United Kingdom I learnt that dressing is a mark of identity and cultural pride. In appreciation of this, I then came up with a piece Wearing My African Dress.

“People should feel good and proud of wearing their cultural dress because it gives them that unique identity,” he said.