Majesa wins Nakamba tourney

Majesa Academy of Mutare are the winners of inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 football tournament after beating Highlanders 2-1 in the final at White City Stadium yesterday.

Majesa scored through bustling striker Norest Mazemo and Keith Muzengeza, while Highlanders got their consolation through Nhlanhla Masaliwa in a tightly contested match that was dominated by the Mutare-based outfit in the first half.

The visiting team scored both their goals in the first half, with Highlanders the better side in the second half when they scored their only goal, but could not do enough to surpass Majesa.

Majesa got through to the semi-finals after the winners of Group A, Dynamos, were disqualified for using over-aged players.

Dynamos had led in that group, with Majesa coming third after Highlanders.

There have been calls for an investigation into all the teams in terms of the players’ ages in the tournament, which was watched by Zifa and Warriors officials and football enthusiasts from across the country.

To play in the final, Majesa beat Ajax Hotspurs 5-0 in the semi-finals, while Highlanders edged Chicken Inn 1-0.

Chicken Inn were runners up in Group B, which was won by Ajax Hotspurs.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was guest of honour at the finals, with the Warriors and Aston Villa skipper Nakamba and family gracing the handing over of the trophy and medals.