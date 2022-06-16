Maid jailed 3 years for child abuse

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A MAID from Harare’s Eastview suburb has been jailed three years for child abuse.

The abusive maid, who appeared before Harare magistrate Noticia Shenje, assaulted her employers’ two-year-old daughter until she fell unconscious.

The court heard that on February 15, 2022, the minor was left in the custody of the maid while her mother was going to the field.

At around 1pm, the mother met her son on her way from the field, who informed her that her young sister was unconscious following the brutal assault by the maid.

The court was told that the mother rushed home only to discover that her daughter had been referred to a local hospital for treatment, while the maid had vanished. A police report was made, leading to her arrest.

Hazvineyi Chiota Rukande prosecuted.