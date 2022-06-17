Lady Sables ready for revenge

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

The Zimbabwe national women 15s rugby team, the Lady Sables will tomorrow be seeking to bounce back from their heavy defeat against the Springboks Women by registering a victory against Namibia in their second match at the ongoing Rugby Africa Women’s Cup.

The match will be played at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town.

Zimbabwe women’s side will head into the match seeking a complete turnaround after being outclassed 108-00 against South Africa’s Springbok Women in the competition opener on Wednesday.

In an interview with NewsDay Sport, Lady Sables head coach Lissy Wasarirevhu said she was hopeful that her charges will put on a much better performance against Namibia.

“It is everyone’s wish to win but yes, we lost and we went back to the drawing board and we are ready for Namibia. In the previous game, the players performed quite well to their level. We were playing a top-tier team and it’s quite different from what we do at home. It’s completely different and very competitive,” Wasarirevhu said.

“A lot went wrong in that previous match which I wouldn’t get time to analyse right now, being technical as it is.”

Though they can’t read much into their next opponent, Namibia, Wasarirevhu is confident that they have done enough to make sure that they come out with a win tomorrow.

“The loss has also helped us to prepare against Namibia. We haven’t played Namibia before but they have played Zambia and that’s the only game we can get to assess our opponent on and to see how they play. They have changed a lot from what I hear from the media reports but we are doing what we can to win that one against Namibia,” she said.

“We did a lot to secure a win against Namibia and we are now ready. I’m not giving assurance right now as to what is going to happen in the next game but what I can only say is we have worked really hard to get into the Namibia game and do what we can do.”

Wasarirevhu was appointed interim head coach in March this year, taking over from Munyaradzi Mhonda, who was in charge of the team since 2020.

The squad

Melissa Ndlovu (captain), Patience Harubereki, Vanessa Mugari, Samantha Chirongoma, Erika Rumbidzai, Caroline Malenga, Hope Chidawa, Liliosa Chigumbu, Cynthia Maungwa, Tarren Munodaani, Ayanda Mhembere, Dananai Mukomondo, Emelda Mabika, Priviledge Musere, Precious Marange, Mbalehle Mzizi, Jacqueline Mupudzi, Vimbai Dehwa, Nyashadzashe Gonangombe, Tanyaradzwa Shoko, Pauline Sianga, Kudzanai Chirinda, Rufaro Tagarrira, Tadiwanashe Chendambuya, Line Magumura