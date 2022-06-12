Keemsha Foundation in cultural charity donation

BY TENDAI SAUTA

KEEMSHA Foundation, a charity organisation based in Harare, has committed to facelift Jabangwe Children’s Home in Waterfalls, Harare, as part of its Day of the African Child commemorations.

Tafadzwa Ruhukwa, the founder and president of Keemsha Foundation told Newsday Life & Style that the foundation decided to promote the African child by an activity-filled day centred on expressing African culture in its pure and original form as it celebrates the Day of the African Child on June 18 at Jabangwe Children’s Home in Waterfalls.

“There is going to be a modelling showcase in African attire, competitions in nhodo, tsoro, chisveru, traditional dance, traditional songs and playing traditional instruments. Each participant and well-wisher is encouraged to bring a minimum of one dollar as entry fee and or donation,” Ruhukwa said, further pointing out that African traditions are highly rooted in unity and togetherness including a strong sense of belonging and, therefore, which were the main drivers of the event.

“Keemsha is going to help by fundraising for the event so as to promote African culture and eliminate the vulnerability and the loss of our African identity due to our everyday adopted Western ways. We want every African child to be proud of their choices and decisions they make each and every day as an African. We are hopeful the African child will be able to carry the culture for the next generations and generations to come willingly,” she said.

She added: “The African child is growing up in a Western-shaped society in which there is an identity crisis. Freedom of expression and speech as an African is being suppressed with this enigma about the African culture being primitive and backward.”

“As Keemsha, we believe a journey of a thousand miles starts with one step and we are taking that step right now by first appreciating our people as an African child. We pray the African child remains an iconic symbol throughout the course of time on this earth.”

Keemha Foundation has a vision of building today for a better future.