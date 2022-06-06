Karoi cancels youth centre tenders

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

KAROI Town Council has cancelled tenders won by two companies to develop a youth centre in ward 2, Chikangwe high-density suburb.

The youth centre was established in November last year after council authorities promised that part of the beer levy from Delta Beverages would be used to improve the centre’s basketball, tennis and netball courts.

These were to be completed within 30 days.

Two companies won tenders to build pitches and toilets, but nothing happened since then.

Acting town secretary Precious Nharara confirmed that council met on Monday last week to cancel the tenders for the sports facilities due to slow pace in kick-starting the projects.

‘‘Contech got the sports arena and Adherecem was meant to do the washrooms. Progress on site, however, has been painfully slow and council’s procurement management unit (PMU) evaluation committee sat last week in line with procurement procedures (to cancel the Youth centre tenders),’’ Nharara said in a written response.

He said recommendations from the PMU would soon be submitted to the accounting officer.

‘‘The anticipation is that resumption of work will be prompt such that the Karoi youths duly benefit from their council’s initiatives. We will keep stakeholders updated on developments.

“Council would like to assure all stakeholders that every effort is being expended in ensuring that progress at the site is accelerated,’’ he added.

The Delta Beverages beer levy which council is planning to use to uplift the youth centre has already raised $3 919 519,70 for council.

Delta Beverages spokesperson Patricia Murambinda said: ‘‘According to the Traditional Beer Act, local authorities have the mandate of making good use of the funds which may include channelling resources towards social

amenities.’’