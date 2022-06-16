Jah Prayzah, Nutty O, Winky D headline weekend gigs

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

LAST week, all focus was on sungura ace Alick Macheso as the Orchestra Mberikwazvo frontman celebrated his 54th birthday in style while also launching his 12th album titled Tinosvitsva Nashe.

This week, it is going to be a weekend for contemporary music lovers as the trio of Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Nutty O is set to perform at the Harare International Conference Centre tomorrow.

Dubbed the Redefined Concert and hosted by Gateway Stream Music, the show is scheduled to start at 4pm and tickets are pegged at US$20 for the standard, with the VIP ticket going for US$50.

Since the announcement of the big show on various social media platforms, many fans cannot wait for tomorrow as the three artistes always leave lasting impressions.

The three artistes have been known for pulling large crowds over the years and for this show, fans are definitely expecting the best.

Jah Prayzah is known for not disappointing whenever he hosts a show.

Winky D and Nutty O are also famous for his consistency and energetic performances.

Tomorrow is, indeed, a day Zimbabwean music giants are going to prove their capabilities.