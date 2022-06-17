EPAPER
HomeHeadlinesImplement policies that attract investment: Swiss envoy
Niculin Jager
HeadlinesLocal News

Implement policies that attract investment: Swiss envoy

By Newsday News

-

33

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA
OUTGOING Swiss ambassador to Zimbabwe, Niculin Jager yesterday called on authorities to implement policies that help attract investment into the country.

Speaking at the Swiss National Day, Jager said the cordial relations between the two countries had benefitted business.

“The cordial environment has in turn provided a good opportunity for our two countries to deal with a variety of topics,” Jager said.

“Zimbabwe has been declared open for business and Switzerland wants to be part of this ongoing development, supporting that agenda of Zimbabwe as it improves.

“The implementation of a consistent legal framework from taxation  to investments in agriculture and industry will be key.”

The envoy added: “From January 2023, we will see Zimbabwe becoming a priority country for Switzerland’s co-operation and development strategy working in the domains of food security, health social protection and governance.

“Switzerland continues to be a dependable partner to Zimbabwe’s democratisation and development agenda and we  continue  to support  initiatives such as devolution that aims to bring governance closer to the people  and enhance their participation in daily political
processes.”

  • Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe
Previous article6 tips to improve your public speaking skills (part 2)
Next articleBrain drain hits Mater Dei Hospital

Recent Posts

Stories you will enjoy

Recommended reading

© 2021 Alpha Media Holdings. All Rights reserved.

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

NewsDay Zimbabwe will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.