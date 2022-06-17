Implement policies that attract investment: Swiss envoy

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

OUTGOING Swiss ambassador to Zimbabwe, Niculin Jager yesterday called on authorities to implement policies that help attract investment into the country.

Speaking at the Swiss National Day, Jager said the cordial relations between the two countries had benefitted business.

“The cordial environment has in turn provided a good opportunity for our two countries to deal with a variety of topics,” Jager said.

“Zimbabwe has been declared open for business and Switzerland wants to be part of this ongoing development, supporting that agenda of Zimbabwe as it improves.

“The implementation of a consistent legal framework from taxation to investments in agriculture and industry will be key.”

The envoy added: “From January 2023, we will see Zimbabwe becoming a priority country for Switzerland’s co-operation and development strategy working in the domains of food security, health social protection and governance.

“Switzerland continues to be a dependable partner to Zimbabwe’s democratisation and development agenda and we continue to support initiatives such as devolution that aims to bring governance closer to the people and enhance their participation in daily political

processes.”