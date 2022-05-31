Harrison eyes Bosso return

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BRITON Mark Harrison has declared his interest in filling up the vacant Highlanders coaching post, having vacated the same seat in 2020.

Speaking from Kenya where he recently took up the role of technical director at the Emerging Stars football academy in Nairobi after being dismissed as Gor Mahia coach, Harrison yesterday dismissed social media claims that he was in Zimbabwe, but confirmed that he submitted his curriculum vitae to Highlanders for consideration after the sacking of Mandla Mpofu two weeks ago.

The Bulawayo giants last week said they will be announcing their new coach this week to take charge of their game against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

“I would love to come back and finish what I started. I was only there (at Highlanders) for two months. I have submitted my CV, but have not been in contact with Highlanders, but they are aware that I want to come back,” Harrison said.

Harrison was appointed in January 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country hard and all football activities were banned and the Englishman agreed with Highlanders to have his contract terminated. He returned home before joining Gor Mahia in 2021.

At the time, the club was not in a position to pay the coach and both parties agreed that Harrison could return when things financially normalised, but at the time, Highlanders executive committee was led by former chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe.

Harrison was reportedly sacked at Gor Mahia in January this year following a string of poor results.

When Harrison left the country in March 2020, Mpofu was his assistant and the latter was appointed head coach at the end of the year.

A number of coaches are reported to have lodged their CVs with the club, including Harrison, Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh, Mexican Javier Martinez Espinosa, Zambian Kelvin Kaindu, Serbian Heric Vladislav with Philani “Beefy” Ncube among the locals.