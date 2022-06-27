Chicken Inn on course

BY FORTUNE MBELE

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas believes his side is on the right track as it chases its second Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

The Bulawayo-based side dismantled Cranborne Bullets 4-1 on Saturday to remain on top of the table.

It’s their biggest win of the season after the thrashing 3-0 win over Tenax at Luveve Stadium in February and on Saturday, they completed a double over Cranborne Bullets who they beat 1-0 in the reverse fixture last November.

Brett Amidu, Malvin Hwata, Brian Muza and Munashe Pini scored for the GameCocks in Mutare.

They have only lost two games in the league, with 11 victories and five draws.

Defending champions FC Platinum are on their coattails, a point behind Chicken Inn after they beat Tenax 2-0 in Mutare on Sunday.

Antipas yesterday said it was too early to talk about the championship and acknowledged that they were on course.

“It was a good start to the second half of the season coming from the break. We just have to keep on fighting, keep on believing and stay focused,” he said.

“It is still much too early to talk about the title as we still have 16 games to go. We might say we are on course but we have to be consistent and calm.”

Dynamos are now four points behind Chicken Inn after losing 1-0 to Yadah at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday, while Manica Diamonds are fourth after beating WhaWha 1-0 at Ascot Stadium on Sunday.

Benjani Mwaruwari’s Ngezi Platinum ran riot at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday, beating Bulawayo City 3-0 and the former Warriors’ skipper was

elated.

“It was nice to see my boys coming back from the break and winning. This win means a lot. We have drawn four, lost two and this is the third win for me. I took over this team when they were in the top five,” Mwaruwari said.

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito got a win in his first game in charge, with Bosso beating Black Rhinos 3-2 at the Barbourfields on Sunday with goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa (brace) and Stanley Ngala.

The Bulawayo giants are now on 26 points and position eight on the log.