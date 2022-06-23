Authors, poets team up on anthology

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

SOME local authors and poets have joined hands to produce a short story anthology titled Fare Fare Tindike that implores readers to be life cautious and tackle societal issues through humor.

The anthology, written by 11 individuals, tackles different themes such as cheating, violence, betrayal, drug abuse and murder, among others.

“This Fare Fare Tindike book educates people across age groups to be cautious with life. As poets and writers, we saw the need to educate people through short stories on how to live a life without regrets,” Gerald Shorayi, the team leader said.

Shorayi said he is optimistic that the book is going to be well received since the stories are not just educating, but also entertaining.

“I think the issues reflected on by the various writers in this anthology are going to have a positive impact on the readers because every writer used a unique writing skill to grab the attention of the readers,” he said.

Commenting on the state of local poetry, Shorayi said in Zimbabwe poetry still has a long way to go.

“Despite our hard work and extra effort, in some cases poetry is not getting the well-deserved attention and recognition it deserves,” he said.

“In order to sustain ourselves, some poets and writers have resorted to using social media pages where they post their works.”

Other contributors to the anthology are Miriro Juliet, Patson Zharare, Tracy Masocha, Biggie Chiranga, Kudakwashe Paul Simba, Norlan Makwarimba, Simposami Ndlovu, Herbet Chiweshe, Vitalis Gumbo and Farai Chinaa Mlambo.