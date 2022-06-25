AFM pastor, and wife arrested for fraud

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

AFM Church Reverend Titus Murefu (68) and his wife Winnet (60) on Friday appeared in court charged with fraud involving US$80 000 in a botched deal.

Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera remanded them out of custody to July 19 on free bail.

The complainant is a musician and Tec-Aluminium director Tafadzwa Patience Chiminya.

Allegations are that sometime in 2018, the complainant met the Murefu’s at the church, and had a business conversation.

It is alleged that the first accused person misrepresented that he had a farm situated in Glen forest Plot 12, Borrowdale, Harare which needs full utilisation.

The complainant then agreed to invest in the farming venture.

They agreed to form a company to run the agricultural concern.

Chiminya then injected $80 000-00 USD as capital and the business commenced under the name TITUS MUREFU PROJECTS, and was appointed director of the company with 37% shareholding.

On March 21, Chiiminya returned from South Africa and got a surprise when she visited the farm and discovered that there was no longer any farming taking place, but instead there was a school at the said property.

Upon inquiring, Chiminya was informed that her contract as a director had been terminated, and that she was no longer a member of the same company.

Chiminya never received any dividends from the farming business.

In anger, she visited the farm and took away the Green House Plant worth US$15 000 before making a police report.