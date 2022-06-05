33% drop in Byo diarrhoea cases

BY SILAS NKALA

THE City of Bulawayo has recorded a 33% decrease in diarrhoea cases from 148 in March to 97 in April this year.

Latest Bulawayo City Council minutes state that although the city is still experiencing water challenges, diarrhoea was no longer a major threat.

In 2019 diarrhoea claimed 13 lives in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb and over a thousand people were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water.

“There was a decrease in diarrhoea cases (97) compared to cases reported in March 2022 (148),” read the minutes in part.

The minutes also stated that there was acute malnutrition in the city although there had been a decline in the figures after 16 cases were reported in April compared to March where 39 cases were recorded.

“Two malaria positive cases were reported in the month of April 2022 compared to one case reported in March 2022. Zero dysentery and measles cases were reported during the month of April 2022. The increase in the number of adverse events reported during the month calls for the scaling up of emergency response mechanisms by all pillars of the epidemic preparedness and response team,” the minutes read.

The city’s director of Health Services Edwin Sibanda said the mosquito control programme and mosquito larviciding programme were affected by transport challenges.

This resulted in council concentrating on streambank clearing of Bulawayo spruit and its tributaries to control mosquitoes.

“(About) 4 710 metres were cleared along Bulawayo spruit, 590m along Ingwebu Breweries, 530m along Monarch and 540m along Home of Peace. Light-to-heavy breeding was encountered and treated,” the minutes read.

“Four requisitions had been received for the control of mosquitoes, rodents, roaches and snakes. The section attended to five requisitions for the control of adult mosquitoes, cockroaches and rodents.”

Cases of dog bites also decreased after 18 cases were recorded.

On dumping of refuse, council investigated cases of industrial refuse amounting to 636 cubic metres, liquid waste amounting to 84 000 litres and domestic waste amounting to 3 212 cubic metres.

Areas such as Bulawayo spruit, Matsheumhlope, Renkini, Mkambo, Thorngrove Sewer, Nguboyenja, Home of Peace, Mpopoma, Mabhizeni, Airport, Basch Street, Ingwebu breweries, Matshobana and all metal foundries were investigated.