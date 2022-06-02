2 top cops fingered in gold scam

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO top police officers have been implicated in a US$500 000 gold ore loot at a mine in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central province.

This allegations are contained in a letter of complaint dated June 22 addressed to Police Commissioner-General Godfrey Matanga and copied to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Judicial Service Commission.

In the letter, the complainant Lawrence Shereni through Takaindisa Law Chambers alleged that Chief Superintendent Enock Masimba and Superintendent Ophius Gadzikwa were illegally removing gold ore from Rossa 10 Mine in contravention of a court order barring operations at the site.

“The High Court under case No 3366/22 ordered all mining operations to be stopped at the estate … until an executor to the estate has been appointed,” the lawyers wrote.

“It is an order of the High Court that whatever is to happen at the deceased’s estate i.e. Rosa 10 Mine should be in consultation with our client Lawrence Shereni, who is also a child and a beneficiary to the estate Rosa 10 Mine.”

It is alleged that the senior police officers were conniving with one of the beneficiaries of the estate, Yolanda Mututuma, to loot gold contrary to the order of the High Court.

“We are, however, surprised that senior officers of the law failed to interpret simple court orders and went on to promote criminal activities at Rosa 10 Mine. The same officers, despite being in possession of High Court orders, have even barred our client from coming to the mine despite High Court orders which sanction him to be present and to be consulted in all mining activities occurring at Rosa 10 Mine,” they wrote.

“We wish to state that there is no doubt that your officers are engaging in corrupt practices as these tactics were meant to ensure that they loot the gold ore in cahoots with one

Mututuma.”

The lawyers said Gadzikwa and Masimba once threatened Shereni against opening a police report on the looting of the gold ore at the mine.

“Gadzikwa is deeply involved to the extent that he even directed the officer in charge at Chombira Police Station, one Muringai, not to get involved in any issues to do with Rosa 10 Mine … so that Superintendent Gadzikwa could further his criminal activities at Rosa 10 Mine with his accomplices in the looting of tonnes of gold ore without a gold ore removal permit,” the lawyers added.