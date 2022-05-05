Zanu PF mortgaging country to China

THERE is no doubt that China has destroyed African economies through their business models which promote cheap non-durable imports.

In case people are forgetting, look at what happened to Zambia when China invaded its economy, virtually everything was destroyed.

This cost Edgar Lungu the presidency when Zambians decided that enough was enough.

Look at Zimbabwe and the cheap clothing and footwear that is abundantly sold on the street pavement.

Now the Chinese have invaded every corner in Harare’s industrial areas.

There is no production to talk about in Graniteside, Workington and Southerton.

Chinese shops which sell anything from blankets, plastics, clothing and toothpicks have literally taken over.

Most of our manufacturing companies have been subjected to these cheap imports and folded, thereby throwing out thousands of workers on the streets. Are we sure this is what we want to see happen in all our economic sectors?

My President, is this what you meant when you said Zimbabwe is open for business?

Rather say Zimbabwe is open for Chinese business!

Chinese investors bring their own manpower, wheelbarrows, tractors, medicine, food and you name it. They do not rent accommodation nor book into hotels, they camp and stay at the site of operation. They do not part with any cash in whatever they do. Are we sure this is what we want?

The pace at which we are mortgaging the country’s resources is frightening, moreso we could find ourselves colonised sooner than later.

Are we sure we do not want to leave a legacy and an inheritance for the future generation?

Is it not better to protect our own home-grown companies from foreign competition?

Is working for foreign investors development or it is slavery?

The government must revisit the pace at which it is parcelling out critical Zimbabwean resources to foreigners, especially the Chinese.

Zimbabweans have been elbowed out of business in their motherland.

What the local person needs is protection, support to grow and provide home-grown solutions.

It is sad to see how Zimbabweans are spectators of economic development of their own country.

Their God-given resources are vanishing and we will remain poor, underdeveloped and begging for our own resources to be used in our institutions. Cry our beloved country.Mai Ruru

Mangudya must admit failure

EARLY this week, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya blamed Zimbabwe’s deteriorating crisis on the Russia-Ukraine war as he downplayed economic shocks that were already frustrating recovery before the war flared in February.

While he tried to calm deepening worries across the country, the RBZ chief should be reminded that Zimbabwe’s current economic problems can be traced back to 2008.

In 2016, Mangudya sounded the death knell when in his wisdom or lack of it introduced the bond note.

Mangudya is exonerating the central bank’s poor monetary policies. He should wake up from his deep slumber in the comfort of his air-conditioned offices along Samora Machel Avenue and curb the black market problem which is thriving in Zimbabwe.

The auction system is not working; it has failed to avail foreign currency to business.

We are aware that it is the RBZ which is supplying money changers on the streets with crisp bond notes to mop up US

dollars.

This is doing more harm than good to the economy.

Never mind about US President Joe Biden’s dollars, local banks are failing to disburse our very own Zimdollars, so they might just as well shut down and run bottlestores or churches which seem to be the most thriving business in Zimbabwe these days.

The last time I checked with my bank, it was giving its customers $5 000, which is equivalent to US$15 on the black market. What can one do with such money?

If there is one reason to vote Zanu PF out of power in 2023, this is it.Chief Chiduku

Govt should stop Zupco propaganda

CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition stands firmly behind calls for a public protest against failure by the government to come up with a proper public transportation system.

This trend has resulted in commuters being charged exorbitant fares as some unregistered private players capitalise on the desperation among commuters, while a lot of productive time is being wasted in long queues.

We note with concern the failure by the government to resuscitate the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) and provide an efficient and reliable public transport system.

In 2021, Zupco announced the procurement of 464 buses and it was also announced that a further 1 000 buses will be imported this year.

However, the crisis on the ground has removed doubts that government claims of procuring the 1 000 buses could be part of a propaganda scheme to mislead the public.

The government’s continued monopolisation of the public transport system and failure to effectively resuscitate Zupco has worsened the plight of commuters in most urban areas in Zimbabwe. It has to be noted that Zupco is among the parastatals that continue to suffer from corruption and mismanagement.

Statistics from the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibuses indicate that before March 2020, around 50 000 commuter omnibuses were operating in the country. Following the move by the government to ban private transporters, the number reduced to 1 500 and this is also contributing to the plight of urban commuters.

We join the commuting public in demanding proper resuscitation of the public transport system in Zimbabwe.

The government must end its monopoly and allow registered private players into the public transport system.

Resuscitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe is critical to help address the crisis within the public transport system.Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition