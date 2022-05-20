Witness pins Katsimberis

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE trial of property developer George Katsimberis continued on Thursday, with witnesses insisting that he committed fraud in a case where he faces charges of building a showroom without approved building plans.

State witness, Michael Van Blerk told the court during his cross examination by the defence lawyer, Tawanda Kanengoni that Katsimberis committed fraud.

Van Blerk said when Katsimberis committed the fraudulent act, he was not representing his company but himself.

He further told the court that Katsimberis showed him a fake plan which he claimed had been approved, and went on to construct the showroom until the Harare City Council flagged it as fraudulent.

“We believed that the accused had City of Harare approved plans. The City of Harare wrote to us telling us that the plans had not been approved. But the accused had shown us plans which he claimed were approved by them,” Van Blerk told court.

He told the court that they had a joint venture with Katsimberis to develop land owned by Pokugara Properties.

Katsimberis is accused of defrauding Pokugara Properties in a joint venture agreement after he used an unapproved building plan to build a showroom. He is denying the charges.