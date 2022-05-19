Two police officers arrested for demanding US$100 bribe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

TWO police officers appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal abuse of office after they demanded a US$100 bribe from a Harare man to facilitate the release of his impounded vehicle.

According to the State, Alexander Mukove’s vehicle was impounded at a roadblock on May 17 around midday at Chiremba road.

The vehicle was taken to Epworth police station where Courage Paradzai (35)and Kelvin Nyariri (37) are stationed.

They demanded US$100 to release the vehicle.

Mukove agreed, but went on to report the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

A trap was set leading to the arrest of the duo as they received the bribe money.

The duo is out on free bail. They are back in court on June 8 for trial.

Mirian Furise prosecuted.