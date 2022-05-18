The Ammartian pens a motivational poem

BY AGATHA CHUMA

SHAZNAY “The Ammartian” Woods, a passionate spoken word artist who is not ashamed of speaking the truth through her work, has once again penned a powerful motivational poem titled PUSH, which is accompanied by visuals.

She is bold, beautiful and carries the voice of a seasoned orator. By just looking at her appearance, you cannot believe that the light-skinned young lady has managed to harness the power of words and uses it to help change and inspire the nation.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, The Ammartian said real life events were the inspiration of her poem.

“PUSH is a motivational piece of writing. The sole purpose of this piece is to inspire someone who has a goal to achieve because sometimes in life we tend to give up and lose hope on our dreams because of different circumstances in life.

“The visuals of the poem features people from different backgrounds who include a boxer, a visual artist (Tafadzwa Tom), a schoolchild (Nyasha Matunga), a doctor (Kudakwashe) Hove, a mechanic (Panashe Bosha) and a dancer Enoch (Chiromo), which is meant to show that everyone has something they are pursuing and what we only need to do is to keep pushing.

“We also incorporated Zimbabwean clothing brands in the video, killian.zw7digitsway and Hellenah Designs as a way of inspiring someone out there that the only thing we must do is to keep working in order to achieve more,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old poet hails Amara Brown, a local artiste whom she said inspired her in the arts industry.

She said because she was a big fan of the artiste, she decided to nickname herself after Brown’s fan base “Ammartia”.

“I have worked my way to where I am today, from performing on stage at school to big stages such as Let Them Fest by Chido Musasiwa and I will keep on working till I reach the heights.”

The Ammartian will this weekend receive top social media influencers award at the Macydo 30 under 30 awards at Rainbow Towers.

She also got the Best Female Advocate Trend Setting Youth Award (2021). Her other poems include Shungu, African yet White and Musoro Bhangu.