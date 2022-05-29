Tenax finally remember how to win

BY HENRY MHARA IN MUTARE

TENAX…………………………(1)1

CRANBORNE BULLETS….. .0

TENAX moved out of the relegation zone with a crucial win over fellow strugglers Cranborne Bullets at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare yesterday.

Takunda Mapara’s 37th goal settled this battle of newcomers and earned the home team only their fourth league win this season.

Crucially for Tenax, the victory ended a run of five winless games to move out of the relegation zone.

They moved to 13th position, level on 17 points with Caps United and Highlanders.

“I am relieved that we finally won today,” Tenax coach Shadreck Mugurasave said.

“The boys played very well and according to our game plan. We created so many chances that we failed to convert. We could have won by four to five goals.

“I am happy that we managed to create those chances because of late we were not creating anything. What is now left for us is to work on how to convert the chances.”

Cranborne dropped into the relegation zone following the defeat, on 15th position with 16 points. It is their third game on a row without a win, leaving their coach Nesbert Saruchera worried.

“It is not good for the team to go on such a run, but we have to soldier on,” Saruchera said.

“We have to make sure that we win on our next assignment. We created good chances and we should have scored, but it was not our day. We cannot blame the boys for this result. As a coach, I am concerned. We need to work on our shortcomings so that we can bounce back quickly.”

Teams

Tenax: P Makumi, D Marara, C Musimwa, L Chakuamba, J Jambo, T Zhakata (F Vint, 65′), S Munemero, C Mbauya, M Dumbura (T Musiteyi, 75′), P Mtasa, T Mapara (A Manyamba, 65′)

Cranborne Bullets: T Makoni, M Mushangwe, D Mbewe, D Melusi, T Charakupa, W Kapinda, M Namakhoma, K Mureremba (T Kachembere, 46′), T Chibunyu, J Selemani, B Muzondiwa (E Feremba, 60′)