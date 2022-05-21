Redevelopment of Warren Hills golf course begins amid environmental concerns

BY STAFF WRITER

AUGUR Investments in partnership with the City of Harare on Friday launched the refurbishment of Warren Hills Golf Course in Harare yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, the company’s chief executive officer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe said the face-lift will transform Warren Hills Golf Course into a world class facility.

“We are facing challenges of the economy in the country that has limited our chance to have real development and our plea is for everyone to allow us to develop this country so as to be a world class city,” Sharpe said.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Denford Ngadziore however encouraged the company to consult residents who are against the project situated in a wetland.

“I think you need to have a face to face meeting with the community and hear what they say about the project. It is better to also explain to them what you intend to do with their recreational area,” Ngadziore said.

In a statement by the City of Harare, acting chamber secretary Warren Chiwewe said the golf course is owned by Sunshine Developments, a joint venture company between City of Harare and Augur Investments.

Under the joint venture, the City of Harare will provide land and Sunshine Development will contribute US$7 million for its development.

Sharpe said extensive studies were done by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) over the last two years following concerns that the land was situated on a wetland.