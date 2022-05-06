Poem: The Fountain

By Garikai Magaya
A long quenching sip from the bowel of your nourishment
Generational yokes of poverty and misfortune came tumbling down
From forefathers wandering with blinkers in the wilderness
To liberated elders sauntering into a glittering house of stone
Enslaved in mental shackles of Rome
Full of zeal and hope inspired by the promised utopia
Only to sink into a well-worn abyss of dystopia
Inimical glances from wealthy kith and kin
Inanimate embraces from well-heeled urban kinsmen
All it took was swift shower of your excellence
Perfunctory moods were replaced by inviting acceptance
A certification to fortify the hereto buried brilliance
The doors of royals pushed asunder in heroic welcome
Without you being the gateway to my emancipation
I would still be a scavenger at the basement of the food chain
Were it not for your guiding hand to the summit of achievement
Mine would be a nihilist obscure existence
My offspring and descendants alike are now assured of garlanded hearts and minds
Through grit and valour into gallant academic giants