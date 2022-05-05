Petros makes Premier League pledge

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WHAWHA coach Luke Petros believes there is still ample time for his team to redeem themselves and preserve their Premier Soccer League status.

The prison wardens have been in the relegation zone since the start of the season, and sit 17th on the log after 13 matches.

They won twice, drew twice and lost nine games, leaving Petros a worried man. But he told NewsDay Sports that he is seeing progress in his team’s confidence levels and is now working on enhancing their endurance to win games.

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward notes that his men have being losing their matches in the dying stages, a weakness he attributed to lack of concentration and fitness.

Against Dynamos they conceded with five minutes to go, a goal that proved to be the match winner.

“We are losing matches because of silly mistakes, but the determination in the team keeps us moving. The boys have the character but we are just unfortunate that even some referees decisions don’t go our way,” Petros said.

“We may have lost many games but I believe, we have time to lift up ourselves and at least remain in the league.

“At this point we must focus on picking points in the coming games before we reach the mid-season.”

Petros has been fortunate enough to keep his job, at least for now, at a time when other coaches have been fired for poor results.

Bottom placed Bulawayo City parted ways with Philani Ncube citing poor results.

ZPC Kariba also ended their relationship with Godfrey Tamirepi as the power utility side continues to struggle.