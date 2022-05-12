Palestine Envoy condemns killing of female journalist by Israel forces

BY VANESSA GONYE

PALESTINIAN Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has described the killing of a female journalist by Israeli forces as barbaric on Wednesday as barbaric.

Sherin Abu Aqla, a Palestinian Aljazeera News Television Channel Correspondent, was shot dead while in a media convoy on its way to cover the Israeli attack on the civilian refugee camp in Jenin.

“Unfortunately the Israeli apartheid forces are above international law. They don’t want the world to see or know about the attacks on civilians, against our Holy sites,” Almassri said.

“They also target innocent civilians and since the beginning of this year they have killed 58 people for no reason. This reflects on the Israeli racism and apartheid where they have a shoot to kill policy.”

Abu Aqla’s killing comes barely a fortnight after the world commemorated Press freedom day.

“This mentality of the apartheid regime should be finished and we shall condemn these kinds of crimes. The main crime is the continuous Israeli occupation of Palestine; it is the major crime in the commemorated Press freedom day. ,” Almassri added.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) Ssaid: “ ZUJ supports the international calls for thorough investigations into the matter so that perpetrators of such atrocious acts are brought to account.”