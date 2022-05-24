Nyovest, Jah Prayzah to marinate the weekend

BY AGATHA CHUMA

IT is only three days left before top South African rapper Casper Nyovest enters the country for a show dubbed “Kings Concert”.

The show, at which Nyovest will share the stage with award-winning contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, will be yet another event that is set to make people’s weekends enjoyable.

The event, hosted by Hatipfeke Junk, shall take place at Wood Pub and Grill in the capital and it promises to be a night to remember, with Nyovest playing amapiano and Jah Prayzah dishing out contemporary songs.

Wood Pub and Grill operations director Francis Papa Dendere, who is also doing public relations work for hosting label Hatipfeke Junk, confirmed that the Saturday show is on.

“All is in place and I can assure you that Cassper is ready to perform a show to remember. Fans should expect a thrilling live act from one of the best artistes Africa has to offer. Both Casper and Jah Prayzah will be coming in with live bands, thus making both acts more entertaining,” he

said.

“Scheduled time for Cassper’s performance is one hour, but you know how it is if the crowd and environment puts in the right vibe in the artiste, they usually can give more time as they will also be enjoying entertaining their fans,” the organiser added.

Nyovest has a couple of songs which many people like, which include Mama I Made It, Doc Shebeleza, Le Plane E’landile and Siyathandana, to mention a few.

The concert organisers have also said COVID-19 protocols will be in place and the rapper is scheduled to touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Social media platforms have been flooded with messages from fans who are eagerly waiting for the clash of the giants.

Other fans are already requesting for a collaboration between the mbira player and the hip-hop artiste.

The show comes after Jah Prayzah shared the stage with Joeboy at the Borrowdale Racecourse, where he proved that he is the giant of Zimbabwe.