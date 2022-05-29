Nyamukondiwa, Vorster claim First Capital Bank Zim Junior Open titles

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE’S Margret Nyamukondiwa and South Africa’s Ivan Vorster claimed the girls’ and boys’ titles to cap off a successful inaugural edition First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Junior Golf Open at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Estate yesterday.

Nyamukondiwa, who has been enjoying a memorable season on local and international circuits carded a final round of nine-over-par 81 to finish with a 54-hole gross of 238.

She finished six shots clear of her national team teammate Primrose Chikwaya, who carded rounds of 82, 84 and 78 for a total of 244.

Despite her victory Nyamukondiwa, who sets very high standards for herself said she would continue to work hard on her game.

“I am happy for the win but not happy with how I played this week. I feel I can do better and will continue to work hard on my game,” Nyamukondiwa said.

While Nyamukondiwa was the clear winner in the girls competition it was a much tougher competition in the boys’ section where Verster held off a spirited challenge from home favourite Michael Wallace to win.

Verster, a member of the Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, appeared to have given it away with two bogeys and a double-bogey from holes 15 to 17.

The gifted South African, however, held his nerve with a birdie on the signature final hole for a four-over-par 76 in the final round to finish on a 54-hole total of three-over-par 219.

He finished two shots clear of home favourite Wallace, who closed with a brilliant round of two-under-par 70 for a three-round total of five-over-par 221.

In-form Zimbabwean junior golfer, Keegan Shutt, who started the final round three shots off the lead settled for third position on the leaderboard on eight-under-par after carding a 78.

First-round leader Dylan Melville settled for fourth on nine-over-par.

An array of talented junior golfers from eight countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, China, Botswana, Malawi, India and Kenya took part in the inaugural edition of the First Capital Bank Zimbabwe Junior Golf Open.