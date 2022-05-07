No going back on June Congress – Mwonzora

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIIREI

MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday asserted that his party was going to hold its elective congress in June.

“We are going to congress. We as the MDC T are a party that is well established and it has well established systems including the system of leadership determination,” Mwonzora told journalists at a press conference in the capital yesterday.

“We have a constitution and this constitution says after every five years we must go to an ordinary congress for purposes among other things to elect our leadership, to design or review policy and constitutional issues meant to strengthen our institution.”

The party is set to hold its congress amid divisions following the party’s humiliating electoral defeat in the recently held-by-elections.

The party failed to get a single council and parliamentary seat.

There have also been reports of some party members quitting the party amid claims that Mwonzora has also embarked on a witch-hunt to expel critics.

“We have said as the standing committee that the leadership of the party must be democratically elected at every level so we are going to have smaller congresses,” he added.

“We as the MDC have a policy that you can only be a candidate if you receive a valid nomination.”

Mwonzora also added his voice on the public transport crisis, berating the government for insisting on a Zupco monopoly.

“The public transport has basically collapsed. The government has shut out private players and in trying to enforce monopoly there is police brutality.”