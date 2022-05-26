Mutsvangwa, Muchinguri lock horns

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF holds its women’s league provincial conferences tomorrow with Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa set to square off against Defence minister Oppah Muchunguri in the battle for control of Manicaland.

Each province will have district elections before provincial elections later on the day.

In Manicaland, there are eight districts and each is expected to come up with one candidate who will compete in the provincial elections.

Each province is expected to come up with four candidates ahead of the national women’s league conference slated for next month.

While Mutsvangwa is reportedly comfortable in her Zimunya/Marange district, Muchinguri has allegedly fielded “strong” candidates to challenge the Information minister in the provincial elections. Muchinguri, seen as the “Godmother” of the Manicaland province, is eager to protect her turf.

Muchinguri used to tussle with the self-exiled and former outspoken Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene.

“The talk of town at the moment is that our Information minister Mutsvangwa and Muchinguri will be battling to control the powerful women’s organ and the control of Manicaland province,” sources in Mutare said.

“In the race, Mutsvangwa was uncontested in her district Zimunya/Marange, but Muchinguri has fielded some powerful candidates who are going to fight Mutsvangwa in the provincial elections.”

Already there are allegations of intimidation and threats of violence ahead of the elections.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha said preparations for the weekend provincial conference were progressing well.

“There is peace and everything is okay on the issue of Mutare. We are yet to receive any complaints of intimidation. They have their own commissariat and we don’t want violence in the elections,” Bimha said.

Addressing the same Press conference, Zanu PF secretary for women affairs Mabel Chinomona said 105 candidates across the country successfully filed their curriculum vitaes to contest in the elections.