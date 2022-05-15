Matobo, Bulilima under indefinite foot and mouth quarantine

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

MATOBO and Bulilima districts in Matabeleland South have been placed under indefinite quarantine following an unrelenting foot and mouth disease outbreak.

Foot and mouth, which mostly affects cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoof ruminants, has for decades affected Zimbabwe’s beef exports.

Matabeleland South provincial veterinary director Enart Mdlongwa confirmed that the province was experiencing cases of foot and mouth.

He said despite the application of control measures, the disease had persisted in some districts resulting in the quarantine option.

“The province has been experiencing foot and mouth disease cases in parts of Matobo district, Bulilima and Gwanda and Beitbridge districts. We are putting Matobo and Bulilima districts under indefinite quarantine. Hard as the decision seems, we have no choice bearing in mind our vaccine situation,” Mdlongwa said.

The disease is estimated to circulate in 77% of the global livestock population in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, as well as parts of South America.