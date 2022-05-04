Maruwa wary of Ngezi Platinum

By Courage Nyaya

BLACK Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa is expecting a tough contest when his side entertain Ngezi Platinum Stars in a league match at the weekend.

Rhinos edged Tenax 3-2 at Sakubva Stadium at the weekend, but they know that against Ngezi they will have to work harder, especially considering that their opponents need to bounce back from their weekend setback.

Benjani Mwaruwari’s side suffered a surprise home defeat to Harare City.

Maruwa told NewsDay Sports that the win against Tenax was hard earned.

He anticipates a tough fixture but an exciting match against the platinum miners.

“It was a tough match against Tenax, we managed to win the game though it was not easy, we managed to pull through,” he said.

“Now we focus on our next game against Ngezi Platinum. Yes we are unbeaten in the last three games, but we need to keep on pushing hard. It is not easy, but we can achieve our goals it if we keep on working hard. We take one game at a time and our next opponent is Ngezi, not an easy game like I said we need to be in touch with the top teams and see how it ends,” Maruwa said.

Maruwa is particularly pleased with his team’s scoring form, but wants to shore up his defence.

“Going forward, we need to improve on concentration, especially defending. I am happy goals are coming and everyone is scoring.”

The two sides are tied on 20 points, but are desperate to move closer to the top and get involved in the tussle for the big prize.