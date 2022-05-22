Man hammers wife to death, flees

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

A ZVIMBA man is on the run after fatally striking his wife multiple times with a hammer in the head over accusations of infidelity, police confirmed.

Givias Kanzou (49) from Zvimba accused his wife, Auxillia Dingirosi (36) of having an extramarital affair and hammered her on the head several times, resulting in her death. He fled the scene and his whereabouts are still unknown.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Thursday at Chikwama village, where Kanzou fatally struck his wife with a hammer several times on the head after accusing her of engaging in an extra marital affair,” he said.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.