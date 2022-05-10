‘Kadewere affected by Lyon payment delays’

BY SPORTS REPORTER

FRENCH publication L’Équipe has claimed that Warriors forward Tino Kadewere form might have taken a hit due to a delay in the payment of his wages.

Kadewere has endured a season to forget for the Ligue 1 giants and is expected to move to another club after the current season elapses.

Another publication from the same country www.getfootballnewsfrance.com wrote: “L’Équipe’s lengthy dissection of Lyon’s shambolic season notably claims that the club only partly paid striker Tino Kadewere’s wages while he was injured.

“The Zimbabwean forward, who has been with the club since 2020, was reportedly owed over €200 000 in unpaid wages by the club, having been sidelined in September and had trouble over the winter months.

“Kadewere has struggled to return to action as a result of this episode which affected him greatly, scoring just one goal this season in 15 appearances.

“The situation was eventually resolved and the player was paid, after a lengthy delay. L’Équipe point out that Kadewere is one of the Lyon players to have essentially given up this season, as has been the case with defender Jason Denayer in light of the news that he would not be offered an extension.”

Kadewere also struggled with his game at the Africa Cup of Nations finals where he failed to make an impact.

He returned from the continental showcase under increased pressure from the Warriors fans for failing to score a single goal.

Zimbabwe were knocked out in the group stages after defeats to Senegal and Malawi before they rounded off with a 2-1 win over Guinea.

Knowledge Musona and Kuda Mahachi scored the two goals while Naby Keita scored for Guinea.

It was reported that there were a number of clubs that were interested in Kadewere’s signature in January, among them Burnley, Stuttgart and Reims.

However, the clubs were only looking at a loan deal, yet Lyon are looking to cash in about €8 million.