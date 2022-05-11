Epworth man charged in connection with friend’s murder

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A 40 year old Epworth man has been charged in connection with the murder of his friend following a misunderstanding.

Takudzwa Hazvirambwi appeared before Magistrates Yeukai Dzuda in connection with the murder of Tineyi Mamvura (40).

He was remanded in custody to May 26 for trial date, and advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Circumstances are that on May 2, 2022 at around 2000hours, Mamvura visited his place of residence.

It is alleged that a misunderstanding ensued between the two, resulting in Hazvirambwi assaulting the now deceased with fists.

The deceased passed away the following day around 1600 hours on his way to hospital.

In an unrelated case, Alexio Rwizi(35), Llyod Mutusva(47) and Munyaradzi Matenhese (51) were granted bail in a case where they faced armed robbery charges.

Dzuda granted the trio $50 000 bail each, and ordered that they report every week to the CID Homicide and not interfere with witnesses.

Allegations are that the trio robbed Rwizi’s employer a total of US$100 000 on March 28, 2022.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted in both cases.