Do not let anyone block your dreams: Stackpack

STACKPACK is an international business mogul who is multi-faceted. He is an industry leader in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Crypto and Metaverse. Stackpack is a highly touted brand ambassador who represents brands such as Gucci, Belaire, Samsung and C4 Energy Drink. He also owns his own magazine known as Internet Traffic. United States-based NewsDay Life & Style correspondent Charles Myambo (ND) caught up with Stackpack (SP) and below are excerpts from the interview.

ND: Your rise has been nothing short of exceptional. You represent huge brands like Gucci, Samsung, Balaire, C4 Energy and many others. Did any of this success catch you by surprise?

SP: “Not really, I have been working very hard on my craft. When you put out good energy and uplift others you receive what is meant for you. It was pretty sudden, but I enjoy every moment with the brands I am teamed up with.”

ND: At what point did you realise that you were destined to be a superstar and how did you start working towards that?

SP: “I realised that when I was 13 years old, I was always on the computer while my friends were outside playing on bikes. As my teenage years were here, I focused more on making beats on my first computer gifted to me by my auntie.”

ND: It is evident that you are multi-faceted. You are gifted in music production, modelling, media, crypto and business. Could you shed some light on how you balance your various tasks which are very demanding?

SP: “I find time for every single thing. I always dedicate a whole day to a subject so I can see its progress during that time.”

ND: Most high achievers tend to have a chip on their shoulder and face serious difficulties while rising. Do you remember all the people who doubted or believed in you? What effect did these people have on you?

SP: “Yeah, definitely the first people who put that doubt in the air were high school teachers, it only made me go harder, grow stronger and wiser. “There is always hate, if they are not hating then you are not doing something right.”

ND: You own a big magazine called Internet Traffic and it has been doing extremely well, but I am sure there were challenges when you were trying to execute your vision at the beginning. Could you tell us about that?

SP: “When I started Internet Traffic it was a bit difficult to break into the industry and find the people who supported it, but being consistent and focused always made my business thrive.”

ND: You are an expert at crypto, NFTs and metaverse. There are some people who don’t understand that much about crypto or NFTs. How would you advise someone to venture into these fields, especially people in Zimbabwe (Africa)?

SP: “I would say first understand what Crypto and the block chain is before you get into it. Do your research before you get into the digital space. Also look into a lot of different markets and coins to keep track of what is going on in the crypto world. When starting in the digital space, start small and expand.”

ND: What message do you have for young aspiring entrepreneurs who are based in Africa, especially in Zimbabwe?

SP: “I would say do not let anyone block your dreams or look down on them, everyone has their own time. We are all on a journey, just focus on yours and you will see things fall into place for you. Sometimes you do not know how it is going to happen, but just believe, you believe, you receive.