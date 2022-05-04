Dave Chappelle: US comedian attacked on stage in Los Angeles

US-based British journalist Sharon Carpenter, who was also in attendance, said actor and singer Jamie Foxx joined Chappelle too.

Carpenter told the PA news agency an attacker “lunged” at the comedian as he headlined the event, sending him “flying in the air”.

She said: “It looked like someone was dashing across the stage from the side. He fell backwards on to his back, with his arms and legs up in the air. He was obviously in shock. We were all in shock.

“I thought for a moment OK, is this a prank? Because they had made some Will Smith jokes. Even though Chris Rock was there, Dave was making some jokes, it was fair game, right?”

In one video, Chappelle could be seen thanking his famous friends for helping out, saying: “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat.”

“I thought that was part of the show,” Foxx responded.

Chappelle joked: “I’ve been doing this 35 years. I just stomped a [person] backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

‘Crazy’ show

Jimmy Carr, the British comedian who sparked outrage earlier this year for a routine about the Holocaust in his own Netflix stand-up special, also performed at the streaming giant’s event on Tuesday.

Carr tweeted afterwards to say the show was “crazy” and he was “just happy everyone’s OK”.