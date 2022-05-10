Consultancy firm fined $30 000 for fraud

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CONSULTANCY company Philjoy Secretarial Services has been fined $30 000 for fraud after crafting a fake CR14.

Harare magistrate Munashe Chibanda ordered the company to pay the fine or have its property attached.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the period between July 29, 2002 and August 2020 and at the Registrar of Companies office, Harare, the company represented by Phillip Danga sought to mislead the public that it had been appointed company secretary of Balwearie Holdings (Pvt) Limited.

It is alleged that Danga prepared a fraudulent CR14 document and filed the same with the Register of Companies offices.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Danga further told the court that the CR14 was prepared by his clerk, and that he was only given the document to sign.

After a full trial, Chibanda said the State managed to prove a prima facie case against the company.

“It is common cause that the CR14 is full of misrepresentations. The Registrar of Companies clearly told the court that it was the duty of the accused to supply correct information. The State has managed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence. I, hereby, find the accused guilty,” Chibanda ruled.