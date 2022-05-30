Chromadek introduces layby facility

Staff Writer

Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe has introduced a layby facility that will see customers take up to 9 months to pay for their roofing materials. Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe is a manufacturer of IBR sheets, Q-tiles, Roll top ridges, Valley gutters, flashing and a supplier of fabricated trusses, IBR nails among others. The facility for all roofing materials will apply to both diaspora and local market.

Customers will collect upon receipt of full payment. Chromadeck Centre General Manager Innocent Mapfumo said Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe was giving people building freedom to explore their options.

“Lay-bye has gone mainstream. During these trying times, Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe is giving people building the freedom to make payment over a period of 6 to 9 months, rather than a once off plan. So our lay-bye scheme is a good way to budget, it’s safer, interest- free, and open to everyone even those in the diaspora” he said. Chromadek Centre Zimbabwe had with a timber giant, DA timbers in an alliance that has seen the company a one stop shopping hub. It also partnered Vaka Building Materials as it seeks to solidify its diaspora presence.

Address: Rich Khan Complex 1090 Tynwald South Industrial Site

Website: https://chromadekcentre.com/

Phone: +263 780 043 106, +263 781 168 174

Email: sales@chromadekcentre.com