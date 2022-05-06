CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) ward 7, Zengeza West candidate Lovemore Maiko has accused Chitungwiza police of siding with Zanu PF candidate and former councillor Charamba Mlambo ahead of today’s by-election.

Maiko, a former Chitungwiza mayor, said the electoral playing field was heavily tilted in favour of his opponent.

Maiko said his rival was allowed to conduct door-to-door campaigns and use Zengeza 5 Grounds and Macheka Square Grounds interchangeably while the CCC was denied the same.

“On Thursday, we wanted to have our last rally and before we went to notify the police of our intention we checked with authorities if the grounds were not booked. Despite finding out that they were not booked, our rally was blocked by the police who claimed that venues were already taken,” Maiko said.

“While all this was happening, Mlambo was allowed to do a rally, car rallies, and door-to-door campaigns. Zanu PF used all the grounds yesterday, moving from one ground to another. “

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: “The issue of gatherings are handled by the local police officers manning the district affectionately known as regulating authorities in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act [Chapter 11:23],”

“Their decisions after notifications have nothing to do with the Police General Headquarters unless there are pertinent issues which need the province or national office.”

Zanu PF candidate Mlambo refused to comment.