Battle of Zim abandoned

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS . . . . . . (0) 1

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . .. . . . . 0

*Match abandoned

DYNAMOS are likely to be hauled before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee after their rowdy fans caused the abandonment of their league match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

After Highlanders scored in the referees’ optional time, DeMbare fans invaded the pitch in protest and defender Frank Makarati manhandled the second assistant referee Melody Ncube who had to flee under police escort.

Dynamos fans threw missiles onto the pitch, vandalised the perimeter fence and the goalposts, tore down the nets, as they fought running battles with law enforcement agents.

It was a tension-filled match in which Dynamos ended with 10 men after a frustrated Bill Antonio, who was tightly marked for the better part of the game, crudely tackled defender Andrew Tandi and was shown the red card by referee Jimmy Makwanda.

Tandi had to be stretchered out.

The referee flashed more than five yellow cards in a game that was characterised by rough play.

Substitute Washington Navaya got the goal for Highlanders in optional time following a defensive mix-up in the Dynamos goal area in a match that appeared to be headed for a goalless

stalemate.

Match commissioner Edson Nkau said the match could not be continued.

“It was no longer conducive to continue the match. The situation did not allow,” Nkau said.

Highlanders dominated play in the first half, but wasted a number of opportunities with Lynoth Chikuhwa miscuing in the fourth minute inside the penalty box after he was set up by Devine Mhindirira.

Chikuhwa had another chance in the 26th minute, but his header went over the bar as he came to the end of Peter Muduhwa’s cross.

Muduhwa, who ventured upfront in search of that goal, had his effort just before the end of the first half, narrowly missing the upright.

Rahman Kutsanzira kept Highlanders mobile in the centre with the Dynamos midfield not up to the task. The visitors came back into the match on the half-hour mark but quickly fizzled out at the end of the first half.

Dynamos did not come anywhere near goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda’s goal area in the first half.

After lying low in the first half, Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya introduced Evans Katema and Emmanuel Paga in the 57th minute to ramp up attack upfront.

However the duo’s introduction did not save Dynamos, who played under par.

It would have been their first defeat in 10 games had they lost the match which awaits boardroom adjudication.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, A Mbeba, M Ndlovu, A Tandi (W Navaya 76′), P Muduhwa, N Masuku, G Makaruse, R Kutsanzira, S Ngala, D Mhindirira, L Chikuhwa

Dynamos: T Mvula, S Appiah, K Nadolo (E Paga 57′), F Makarati, E Jalai, K Murera, A Orotomal (E Katema 57′), G Murwira, S Nyahwa, P Jaure, B Antonio